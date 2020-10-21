New look for Mispillion Art League gift shop

New glass displays have been installed in the Mispillion Art League Gift Shop.

MILFORD — New glass displays have been installed in the Mispillion Art League Gift Shop and everything is set up.

The Exhibits Committee has been, and is, hard at work updating the look of display space and finding ways to offer a greater selection of functional and beautiful pieces. Full of lovely art with something for everyone – jewelry, woodworking, stained glass, paintings, pottery, photography, blank notecards suitable for every occasion, and so much more can be found in the Gift Shop. Artists bring in new work all the time.

Online video tours of exhibits can be found at www.mispillionarts.org for you to view at your convenience. If you fall in love with something, call 302-430-7646 to purchase by phone, and it will be packaged and ready for you to pick up during normal operating hours.

In the works for the near future is an online selling platform where you will be able to browse and buy from the comfort of your home. Everything in the Gift Shop, as well as current exhibit art, will be posted on this new website.

Mispillion Art League is located at 5 N Walnut St. and business hours are Wednesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.