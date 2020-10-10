Odessa Foundations presents Mruk exhibit



ODESSA — The Historic Odessa Foundation will present the photography exhibit, “A Wealth of Nature: Photographs by Jane Mruk,” through Nov. 1 in the foundation’s Visitors Center gallery.

The exhibit, which will include about 40 of her photographs, ranging in size and subject matter, will focus on local scenes of the historic town of Odessa, where she has resided for the past 15 years, as well as nature studies of Delaware’s flora and fauna.

For more information about the exhibit, visit www.historicodessa.org, or call 302-378-4119. The HOF Visitors Center is located at 201 Main St., Odessa.