‘Oneness in Sprit’ on exhibit in Odessa



ODESSA — The Historic Odessa Foundation will hold the last art exhibit of the year titled “Oneness in Spirit: Art from The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown.” The newly opened exhibit runs through Dec. 30.

The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown, Md., currently operates with five partners that include Evie Baskin, Bonnie Howell, Mary Ellen Mabe, Nancy R. Thomas, and Barbara Zuehlke. Each is represented in this vibrant exhibit of their paintings at the Historic Odessa’s Visitors Center.

The artists work well together, serving the same goal of presenting a wide range of fine art. Since the partners take turns working at the gallery, visitors get the opportunity to meet the artists and often view works in progress. The gallery celebrates both its variety and its oneness of spirit in providing a showplace for the partners and many other local and regional artists and craftsmen whose work often includes paintings, photography, pottery, woodcrafts and much more.

For more information about the exhibit, visit www.historicodessa.org, or call 302-378-4119. The HOF Visitors Center is located at 201 Main St., Odessa.