Outdoor screening of ‘Hotel Translyvania’ at Big Oak

SMYRNA — The Delaware Electric Cooperative is sponsoring a drive-in theatre event for the Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation at Big Oak Park on Oct. 17.

Family-friendly shows begin at 7:30 p.m. with a short feature, followed by the main feature; “Hotel Translyvania” at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle, (exact change appreciated). Special NASA bag included with admission.

• Outdoor PortaPotties available
• No reentry once the movie begins.
• FM in-car listening and speakers on site.
• Alcohol and smoking are prohibited.
• Pets are not allowed.
Per Delaware health guidelines:
• Vehicles will be spaced approximately 6 to 8 feet apart. Windows may remain open at this distance.
• Viewers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles but may sit in proximity.
• Face masks shall be worn anytime viewers are outside of vehicles
DASEF Campus is at 585 Big Oak Road in Smyrna. Rain date is Oct. 24.

