Panchito to participate In America’s July 4th National Celebration

GEORGETOWN — A huge piece of World War II history that calls Georgetown home will be part of America’s 4th of July National Celebration.

Panchito, a B-25 Mitchell bomber that is the pride and joy of the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation, will participate in a Heritage Flight over the White House during afternoon ceremonies.

Panchito, the B-25 Mitchell bomber that is part of the Delaware Aviation Museum, will be among the “warbirds” participating in America’s July 4 National Celebration in Washington, D.C.

Aircraft participating in the event include modern military planes and vintage military aircraft known as “warbirds.”

Supporting this White House request, the United States Air Force is the office of primary responsibility, and as in the past turned to Larry Kelley and the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation to assist in warbird participation.

Mr. Kelley, an experienced warbird pilot and aviation historian, has planned and led formation flights over the Super Bowl, Indy 500, NASCAR races and the Air Force Museum during the past 25 years.

“We, in Delaware, are and should be proud of our Aviation Museum located at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown,” said Linda Price, DAMF Outreach Director. “Our beautiful vintage aircraft and our volunteer members are exemplary role models that educate and inspire our youth in both Delaware and Maryland.”

The B-25 crew members are all part of the Delaware Aviation Museum with many years of experience and hold different leadership positions at the museum, based at the county-owned airport in Georgetown.