Pastel Painting Class at Rehoboth Art League



REHOBOTH BEACH — “Pastel Painting: Capturing the Light in Landscape will be offered at the Rehoboth Art League on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., this class will concentrate on landscape and go right to the heart of pastel painting, good drawing skills, engaging composition, recording correct values and understanding color with a specific emphasis on light.

Guest artist Katie Cassidy will discuss the visual effects of light and how to capture it in artwork, luminosity, reflected light, highlights and atmospheric perspective.

Participants will be working from photos they bring in to class. Class size will be kept small so social distancing can take place. Masks must be worn.

The cost of the two-day class is $150 for members and $185 for non-members. To register for this class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at 227-8408 ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.