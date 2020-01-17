Pedals, Pipes and Pizza at Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford

MILFORD — On Friday, January 17 at 5:30 p.m., the American Guild of Organists, Southern Delaware Chapter will be hosting a Pedals, Pipes and Pizza event at Avenue United Methodist Church located at 20 N. Church St. in Milford.

The purpose of this free gathering is to introduce piano students to the organ — particularly the church organ and how it is used. The target audience is students age 6 and up. Parents are welcome and encouraged to attend as well.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. A light pizza supper and refreshments will be served. For more information or to register for the event, contact Jon Rania, dean of the local chapter, at 302-245-1881.

The American Guild of Organists is a national organization which promotes the organ as the king of instruments, and helps to support those who play it and aficionados of it. The local chapter here in Southern Delaware is made up of members from Kent and Sussex counties. For more information about the chapter visit our website: www.agosouthernde.com or email info@agosouthernde.com

