‘Pirates’ event moved to Oct. 17 in Dagsboro

DAGSBORO — Organizers of Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department/Good Ole Boy Foundation’s Pull’n, Pick’n & Peel’n “Pork n Pirates” are shooting for a new event date in the fall.

The event, twice postponed due to COVID-19, is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department on Clayton Street, according to event organizer Melissa Coffey Townsend.

It was originally scheduled for March 21 and then May 23. Both postponements were due to restrictions and concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the sixth annual Pull’n, Pick’n & Peel’n event, a major fundraiser for the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department and the Good Ole Boy Foundation.

This event, with a limit of 1,000 tickets, unites businesses, fire service, the Good Ole Boy Foundation network and the community for an evening of food, music, entertainment and fun in fundraising.

The Dirt Road Outlawz will be on stage providing music and entertainment.

The 21-and-over event features live and Chinese auction opportunities for merchandise, numerous items and gift certificates.

Highlighting the menu is steamed shrimp prepared by the Showell Fire Company from Maryland and pulled pork through Greg Hocker of the Hocker family business, plus other items.

This year, Banks Wine & Spirits is teaming up with organizers for featured rum in the rum runners/Pirate Punch.

“Ted Banks is with us every year. He is one of our original sponsors, as well as Hocker’s and Atlantic Pumping. They all have been with us since the beginning,” said Ms. Townsend.

All original purchased tickets will be honored, and there is a limited amount of tickets left. Several sponsor tables – with include eight tickets, Pirate booty and VIP goodies – are also available.

Contact Ms. Townsend at 381-7220 if you have purchased tickets and need a refund, or if you are interested in purchasing additional tickets.

The first five Pull’n, Pick’n & Peel’n events were chaired by Ms. Townsend’s husband, Bryan Townsend, who passed away last November after a battle with cancer.

“I am taking up the reins where he left off – keeping it in the family,” said Ms. Townsend.