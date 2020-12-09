Polar Bear Plunge going virtual in 2021

REHOBOTH BEACH – One of Delaware’s largest and most popular fundraising events, the Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Delaware, will be virtual only in 2021.

“With the safety of our Bears and volunteers involved in the Special Olympics Delaware Polar Bear Plunge in mind, we have made the decision that the 30th annual event will be a virtual only Plunge and have the full support from our sponsors at Wawa and Discover,” said Ann Grunert, executive director of Special Olympics Delaware.

The annual event always attracts thousands of Bears and even more spectators to Rehoboth Beach on Super Bowl Sunday, and last year, the organization eclipsed the $1 million mark in dollars raised at one Plunge.

But this year, the Bears will truly own their own plunge in terms of where, when, and how they get wet for a great cause, even controlling the temperature of the water.

“We hope that the virtual plunge might even entice some of the usual towel-holders and spectators to join in the fun and become official Bears,” Grunert said. “Most importantly, everyone who does virtually plunge will do so with the spirit of our 4,200 athletes in mind.”

For more information on the virtual Polar Bear Plunge, visit www.Plunge D-E. org.