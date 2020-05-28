Preservation Delaware, Inc. reschedules online workshop

WILMINGTON — Preservation Delaware, Inc. (PDI) will deliver its first online workshop. On June 3, at noon, Dr. Sue Barton will discuss Historic Landscapes – Recognizing and Eradicating Invasive Plants.

The event will provide up-to-date, science-based information and insights to ensure historic properties promote sustainable landscapes (plants for a livable Delaware). This workshop will feature Susan Barton, a professor in the Plant and Soil Sciences Department at the University of Delaware.

As a special bonus, PDI will offer a live feed from Marian Coffin Gardens, highlighting plants that Dr. Barton will analyze during the workshop. The workshop is free but limited to 300 attendees, and participants must register in advance to secure a spot. Following registration, a ZOOM link will be sent.

For more information, visit https://preservationde.org/events/eradicating-invasive-plants. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-landscapes-recognizing-and-eradicating-invasive-plants-tickets-99057436459.