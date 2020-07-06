Preservation Delaware offers flood planning workshop

LEWES — On Wednesday, July 8 at noon, Preservation Delaware, Inc. welcomes Dominique Hawkins, a renowned planner, to discuss Flood Planning & Preparedness for Historic Buildings in Delaware in an online workshop.

This free, one-hour online workshop will inform professionals, government officials, and interested residents to plan for sea level rise, storm surge, and local flooding. Specifically, Ms. Hawkins will address the flood types in Delaware, The National Flood Insurance, Program and flood insurance rate maps, increasing flood risk, and historic preservation as part of the Emergency Management Cycle.

The workshop is free but limited to 300 attendees, and participants must register at www.eventbrite.com/e/flood-planning-and-preparedness-for-historicbuildings-

in-delaware-tickets-110907591592.