Recycling the theme of Big Draw Festival DE

The theme of this year’s Big Draw Festival is “A Climate of Change.” Creating art using recycled materials is the goal.

MILFORD — The 2020 Big Draw Festival DE plans for October are in place.

The theme this year is “A Climate of Change.” Creating art using recycled materials is the goal. This theme is a opportunity for the Mispillion Art League to partner with the city of Milford and reinvent what a community festival can be in a time where social distancing is important.

Imagine building a cardboard house or a robot with recycled materials. Or stroll along the Riverwalk creating a photographic or sketch journal; or coloring nature-themed pages to delight all ages. There will be so many new creative activities to enjoy.

MAL will be at the Milford Farmers’ Market on Sept. 19 and 26 with information about festival activities and classes, along with cardboard to help build a Cardboard City.

On Oct. 3, they we will be handing out a free art kit containing an Idea Booklet in English and Spanish with over a dozen art projects for families and children; the Mispillion Riverwalk Self-Guided Nature Photo/Sketch Art Walk, also bilingual; and a few supplies to get you started creating new art from recycled materials in the safety of your own home.

The city of Milford will also provide educational materials for children including a coloring book, crayons, stickers, and more, all centered around reducing, reusing, energy-saving, recycling, and respecting our environment. The Big Draw Art Kit and the City of Milford materials will be packaged in a reusable bag. Fascinating Delaware facts and fun from the DuPont Nature Center and DE Solid Waste Authority will be available.

Get out and have some fun or create your projects at home and share them on The 2020 Big Draw Festival DE Facebook page.

Stay informed by visiting mispillionarts.org/big-draw-de/ or https://www.facebook.com/thebigdrawde.