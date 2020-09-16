Rehoboth Beach Green Drinks hold virtual meeting



REHOBOTH BEACH — Rehoboth Beach Green Drinks will meet virtually on Sept. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to hear a talk and market analysis on offshore wind and its projected development on the eastern seaboard. Guest speaker is Dr. Willett Kempton, a professor in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment, and in the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering, at the University of Delaware.

He is co-founder and associate director of the Center for Research in Wind. and an affiliated professor at Danish Technical University.

Contact Joan Flaherty at 301-312-7703 or Charlie Garlow at 240-353-4962 for call-in number.