Rehoboth Beach Green Drinks to meet virtually

REHOBOTH BEACH — Rehoboth Beach Green Drinks will meet virtually on Monday at 6 p.m. to hear a talk on diverting textiles from landfill for reuse/recycling.

Guest speaker will be Babita Jagnanan, a small business owner/operator of Phoenix Used Clothing located in Newark. The company is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise that diverts textiles from landfills for reuse/recycling. Babita has been employed in the recycling industry for nineteen years. As a broker, she has worked with recyclers locally and overseas, shipping containers of excess goods from charities and private institutions, making it affordable for families to purchase clothing.

Ms. Jagnanan has traveled with the Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles (S.M.A.R.T) Association in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to advocate for textile recycling. RSVP for zoom call information by contacting Joan Flaherty at 301-312-7703 or Charlie Garlow at 301-312-7703 or cgarlow@solartour.org.