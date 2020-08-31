Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber slates outdoor sale

REHOBOTH BEACH — The Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce announces the Outdoor Rummage, Produce & Craft Sale scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 11 at the same time frame.

The event will take place in the Jungle Jim’s parking lot, 36944 Country Club Rd, Rehoboth Beach. Up to 90 vendors will be accepted. Items sold will include fresh fall produce, business inventory, handmade items, antiques, collectibles, and second-hand household items. Food trucks will be onsite. Ample free parking is available for shoppers and admission is donation based. This event will be held in compliance with the State of Delaware’s Outdoor Gatherings/Events protocols.

Vendor application now available to download at beach-fun.com. For more information, call the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce at 302-227-6446 or visit their website www.beach-fun.com.