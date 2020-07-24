Rehoboth to offer free parking on Mondays

REHOBOTH BEACH — Beginning next week, Reboboth Beach will offer free parking Monday evenings to draw local visitors into town.

Parking will be free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting July 27 through at least Aug. 31. The goal for Meterless Mondays is to help local businesses struggling with lost revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit www.beach-fun.com and www.downtownrb.com for information about the many businesses offering specials, events, and discounts during this time.