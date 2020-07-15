Ronald McDonald House holding virtual run/walk

WILMINGTON — Citing health and safety concerns, the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware announced its 5K Run/Walk for Kids and Hustle for the House 5K will be combined into a virtual event.

The event runs from July 15 to Aug. 15. Participants and teams select their own course and the day they want to run or walk (outside or on a treadmill). Friends and family may join together, Ronald McDonald House of Delaware said.

A live virtual event will be held on Aug. 15.

Participants will also have opportunity to participate in online contests, awards and fundraising incentives. Race T-shirts will be given to each registrant, along with a scarf bandana.

To register or receive more information, go online to give.rmhde.org/virtual5k.