‘Sally Cotter’ parody playing at Second Street this weekend

From left, Minor Hardin, Finnley Sheridan, Gabriel Fennemore and Kierstin Shockley portray Albatross Underdrawers, Sally Cotter, Dave and Harmonica, respectively, in “Sally Cotter and the Prisoner of Ala Katraz”. (Submitted photo)

MILFORD — The Children’s Theater at Milford’s Second Street Players starts 2020 with the second installment in the parody series based on the Harry Potter books.

In “Sally Cotter and the Prisoner of Ala Katraz,” Sally Cotter is back, once again dreaming that she is a student at the bewitching Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. But this time she’s caught up in teenage drama as well as dealing with mysterious escaped convict Taurus Ford and battling her rival, Ursa Malaise, in the Gauntlet of Ire.

She works to help her best friends, Dave and Harmonica, with their romantic woes, all while evading Murderdeath and his terrifying Demeaners.

Performances will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut Street in Milford on today through Sunday with curtain at 7 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

All Children’s Theater tickets are general admission and can be purchased at the door. Tickets for today’s show are pay-what you can/donations and $10 for adults/$5 for children on Saturday and Sunday. More information about the Children’s Theater is available at www.secondstreetplayers.com/Children-s-Theatre.html.