Santa’s first visit to downtown Milford postponed

MILFORD — Santa Claus’ first visit to Milford has been postponed until Dec. 4.



“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Santa is delayed at the North Pole,” according to a post on Downtown Milford Inc.’s Facebook page.

“The Santa House will not open until Friday, December 4 at 5 p.m. when Santa will greet children at the City of Milford Customer Service Building (119 S. Walnut St.),” it said. “We apologize for any inconvenience and remind all children that Santa is always watching and listening.”



Originally, Santa was to make his first appearance this Saturday.



In addition to Santa — who will be played by Joey Phillips of the Causey Mansion — not being able to make it until next week, the head of DMI’s Promotion Committee, Nina Pletcher, said the organization needs more volunteer “elves” to help coordinate traffic during the drive-thru visits to Santa.



Volunteers must be 18 years or older. Anyone interested can sign up at bit.ly/3q4nXY7.



Slots are available starting Dec. 4 through the rest of the holiday season.

Ms. Pletcher added that Milford’s inaugural Downtown Christmas Market, also planned for Dec. 4, will now coincide with Santa’s first visit in Milford.

All vendor slots for that event have been filled.