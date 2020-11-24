Seaford Christmas parade called off

SEAFORD — There has been an abrupt reversal in Downtown Seaford Association’s plans for a “reverse” Christmas parade, as the event slated for Dec. 5 has been canceled.



Earlier this fall, the DSA announced plans to hold a reverse parade in the downtown High Street district, where parade entries would be stationery and spectators would drive by.



The cancellation decision, which followed a Monday meeting with the DSA, city officials and its police department, stemmed from a lower-than-expected registration response, as well as public health concern amid an uptick in the spread of COVID-19.



“There were several reasons. The main reason was poor attendance,” Sara Lee Thomas, president of the Downtown Seaford Association, said Tuesday.



The DSA has been involved in the staging of Seaford’s Christmas parade for 35 years, Ms. Thomas said. Typically, in normal times, there would have been dozens of assorted parade entries by late November.



“Typically, two weeks out, we have had 60 or more entries,” said Ms. Thomas. “At this point, we have 12. That was a big thing.”



Of the dozen entries only two were floats, she added.



The parade cancellation is the latest COVID-19-related blow to the city and the DSA. Previously canceled due to the coronavirus crisis were the city’s huge Nanticoke Riverfest in July and the long-standing Halloween parade, a Seaford staple for decades.



“It has just been a combination of things,” said Ms. Thomas.



“Usually, we are just head over heels getting ourselves in gear, but it’s a fun busy. But this year, it has not been a fun busy. It has been too many little kinks that we have to work around to make sure we are doing something right,” she said. “We are all sorry. But this is the way it is.”



The Downtown Seaford Association announced the cancellation on its Facebook page Monday.



“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and health of both participants and viewers, the DSA leadership, in consult with the City of Seaford, have decided to cancel this year’s parade,” the DSA post stated. “We are certainly disappointed and want to thank all who worked so hard on developing a concept and plan for the Reverse Parade, but the registrations are not coming in as hoped, so we will follow the community lead, and call off this one. We look forward to next year’s 2021 Seaford Christmas Parade, and hope to make it bigger and better than ever!”