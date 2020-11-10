Second Street Players to present ‘A Nice Family Christmas’

MILFORD — Second Street Players will present its first production in compliance with the current pandemic restrictions: “A Nice Family Christmas,” by Phil Olson.

It’s Christmas Eve, and a young newspaper reporter (played by David MacDonald) on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas – his family’s Christmas.

He goes home to his recently widowed mother (Melissa Brenner), his crazy uncle (Steven Perry), his eccentric grandmother (Gina Shuck), and his battling siblings (José Bernard and Melissa Brown) and his brother’s neurotic spouse (Bella Ruiz), who provide no shortage of material.

One by one, we learn each family member’s secrets, problems, and dysfunctions, and when they learn that he’s writing an article with some very personal family information, the fruitcake hits the fan. The question is, will the magic of Christmas bring this family back together?

Co-Directors Melissa Brenner and Steven Haber agree, that “this show is so easily adapted to our current pandemic situation. Without changing the author’s script, we are performing with every cast member using masks and hand sanitizer on stage! Please keep in mind that in spite of the show title, A Nice Family Christmas has some adult themes and might not be suitable for the younger members of your nice family.” Haber continues, “The cast is doing a wonderful job balancing their theatrical skills with safety. I couldn’t be happier.”

Performances of “A Nice Family Christmas” will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St. in Milford. Show dates are Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4 and 5; and Dec. 11 and 12, with a curtain at 7 p.m.

SSP will follow current state guidelines and all patrons will need to be wearing a mask before entering the theater. The number of seats sold will be limited to 25 per performance.

Seats are $20, with a $5 discount available to seniors, military, students, and members (new or renewing). Tickets are all general admission to facilitate state guidelines, ushers will seat each party to maintain social distancing.

They will also offer a one-time streaming performance of the show, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Passes to the streaming event are available for $15, also available on the website.

Tickets to the live and streaming shows are available at https://milford.booktix.com. Patrons who need assistance with our the ticketing website can email info@secondstreetplayers.com, or leave a message for the ticket manager at (302) 228-9613.