September Odessa Brewfest canceled

ODESSA — The Historic Odessa Foundation and Cantwell’s Tavern announced Monday the seventh annual Historic Odessa Brewfest scheduled for Sept. 12 has been canceled. The event will return next year on Sept. 11.

“Although the Odessa Brewfest is a crucial source of funding for our foundation, the health and safety of our attendees, staff and community is paramount,” Debbie Buckson, executive director of the Historic Odessa Foundation, said in a statement.

“Given the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the uncertainty as to where we will be in September as the pandemic evolves over the summer, and what state and federal guidelines will be in place then, we unanimously decided to cancel this year’s event, but will be back next year bigger and better than ever.”

The brewfest typically draws more than 2,000 attendees to the historic Wilson-Warner House and has live music and food trucks. For more information on it, visit www.odessabrewfest.com or call 310-378-4119.