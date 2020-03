SMYRNA — Sean Reilly, vocalist in the Frank Sinatra style, will be accompanied by David Zipse and the Sinatra Centennial Orchestra for “The Tales Behind the Tunes – Sinatra 101” at the Smyrna Opera House March 28 at 7 p.m.

Mr. Reilly will tell the backstories of songs and then performs those tunes

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at SmyrnaOperaHouse.org, by calling 653-4236 or by stopping by the box office at 7 W. South St.