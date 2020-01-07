Singer Aaron Lewis coming to Dover Downs

DOVER — Aaron Lewis will perform at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center on Friday, June 5. Tickets on sale Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Tickets range from $55 to $115. A special VIP package offer includes 50 seats in rows 1-10 and includes an exclusive pre-show meet and greet with Mr. Lewis, personal photograph with him, autographed collectible tour poster, exclusive Aaron Lewis pick set and official meet and greet laminate. The package is limited to eight per person and is $240 each.

Mr. Lewis, who fronted the successful rock group Staind, recently released and album, the Buddy Cannon-produced “State I’m In”. He wrote six of the 10 tracks, which also features cuts by acclaimed songwriters Dan Tyminski and the late Keith Whitley, among others. This album spotlights his outlaw country roots.

It is the follow up to “Sinner,” which went No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, Top 200 Albums, and Top Digital Albums Charts upon release.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com