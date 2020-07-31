Smyrna at Night canceled, moving online for 2020

SMYRNA — This year’s Smyrna at Night music and beer festival, already postponed once, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Instead it will be replaced by a two-hour free livestream featuring six live performances to be available on Facebook and YouTube Sept. 5, the date to which it was moved after postponing it from June 13.

The schedule of performers will be announced next week, according to Jeremy Hebbel, co-founder of Gable Music Ventures, the producers of Smyrna at Night.

“The town of Smyrna just didn’t see any way to be able to safely gather that many people together. We’re working hard to find a date for 2021 to reschedule for,” said Mr. Hebbel.

This year’s festival was to feature headliners Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Ladybugs of Soul, Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomer Band and local favorites Mike Hines and the Look.

Started in 2014, Smyrna at Night has become an event that has drawn thousands to venues all over Smyrna for live music, food, beer and spirits and family-friendly games and activities.

The switch to an online format follows a similar move Gable had to make recently with the cancellation of its popular all-female Ladybug Music Festivals in Wilmington and Smyrna.

That virtual effort was a two-day affair, which charged a fee to hear artists such as Vanessa Carlton, Larkin Poe, KT Tunstill, Mary Lambert and Keri Hilson. Proceeds went to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, and Downtown Visions.