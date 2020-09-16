Southern Delaware Toastmasters meet virtually



GEORGETOWN — Southern Delaware Toastmasters invites residents of the community to its bi-monthly club meetings to learn how to improve public speaking and leadership skills.

In addition to hearing speeches and learning the fundamentals of public speaking and leadership skills, guests will be given ample opportunity to participate in impromptu speaking.

Southern Delaware Toastmasters meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to contact the organization by visiting the website at 1003044.toastmastersclubs.org or by visiting their Facebook page at Southern Delaware Toastmasters Club.

The link to join the meeting will be shared upon request.