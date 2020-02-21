Sussex schools remember Rosedale with jazz performance

Sussex Central High School’s Take Two Drama Club will present “A Black History Month Celebration of Jazz: A Tribute to the Rosedale” on Tuesday. Paying homage to the Rosedale Hotel — a legendary performing venue for some of the greatest performers of the last century — this jazz celebration will feature performers from both Sussex Central and Indian River high schools.

GEORGETOWN – Sussex Central High School’s Take Two Drama Club will present “A Black History Month Celebration of Jazz: A Tribute to the Rosedale” on Tuesday,.

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at SCHS.

Paying homage to the Rosedale Hotel — a legendary performing venue for some of the greatest performers of the last century — this jazz celebration will feature performers from both Sussex Central and Indian River high schools. It will present both instrumental and choral jazz numbers as well as readings influenced or about this most American of musical forms.

“The Rosedale featured Little Steie Wonder, Fats Domino, Ella Fitzgerald – all the greats,” said Nika Reid, SCHS guidance counselor and co-producer of the event.

“And it was a venue in the Green Book (like the movie) – which meant it was a resort that was safe for black people to visit on their road trips. Right here in Millsboro, Delaware.”

Drummers Kevin Roach, left, and Asher Timmons get ready for Tuesday’s performance at Sussex Central High School.

The show venue is The Centre for Visual and Performing Arts at Sussex Central High School, located at 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.

It is presented free of charge, but donations will be accepted and all proceeds support future Take Two dramatic productions.

“I’m so proud Take Two is co-producing this event in honor of a great historic Delaware venue – The Rosedale. What a great way to celebrate Black History Month,” said SCHS drama teacher and Take Two adviser David Warick.

The Take Two Drama Club is an independent 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization which supports the production of plays and musicals for the students of Sussex Central High School and the surrounding communities.

All ticket proceeds go directly back into the production of future shows and to supporting the students of Sussex Central in studying and creating theatre. Anyone wishing to make a donation to Take Two can contact Mr. Warick at david.warick@irsd.k12.de.us.