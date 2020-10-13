Third annual Run for the Arts has a twist

MILFORD — Mispillion Art League (MAL) and the Seashore Striders will hold the 3rd Annual Run for the Arts 5K/1M Run/Walk, with a twist.

To make sure that everyone is safe this year, the league will be holding this as a virtual event. Participants may choose to run or walk on the beach, on a track, on a favorite park trail or treadmill. Registration can be done online at runsignup.com/Race/DE/Anytown/3rdAnnualRunfortheArts were all the details will be provided.

The fee is $25 by noon on Oct. 25, $30 after Oct. 25. Your run/walk must happen from 12:01 a.m. Oct. 31 through midnight on Nov. 1. Race shirts will be available.

Individuals can also make a contribution to the Mispillion Art League, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), without participating as a runner or walker. Visit www.mispillionarts.org. For further information, contact Sonja Frey, Operations Manager at mispillionarts@gmail.com or 430-7646.