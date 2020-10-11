‘This is Halloween’ at Hudson Fields



LEWES — On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Revival House, Hudson Fields, and the Beebe Foundation will host another free outdoor movie event, “This is Halloween” to again benefit Beebe Medical Center in its ongoing efforts to help Sussex County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food, music, artists, vendors, and safely distanced fun and entertainment will once again mark the event, capped off by a double-feature screening “A Nightmare Before Christmas” and the original 1978 classic “Halloween.”

The event will mirror the format used for this summer’s successful “Jawsfest,” in which groups were seated in “pods” in the field and following all CDC regulations throughout the event.

Featuring several food and beverage trucks, local vendors, and live music. The event will feature a limited number of trick-or-treat bags for younger attendees and there will be various stations around the Hudson Fields grounds for them to collect treats, starting around 3 p.m.

A little after dusk (6:09 p.m.) families are encouraged to take their seats in their pods to enjoy a screening of the animated classic “A Nightmare Before Christmas” on a huge 52-foot screen followed by ‘Halloween.”

Admission is free but donations will be accepted at the door.

All entrants are required to wear protective face covering while walking around the grounds and maintaining the CDC-mandated six-foot distance from one another. Only when groups are safely seated within their “pods” on the field will they be allowed to remove them.