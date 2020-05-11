We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

This year’s Miss Delaware Competition canceled over virus concerns

May 11th, 2020
Hillary May, Miss Delaware 2019, is congratulated during last year’s competition in Dover. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — On the heels of the cancellation of this year’s Miss America Competition, the 2020 Miss Delaware Competition, set for June 20 at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, has also been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The board of directors of the Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization voted unanimously to cancel the event, as well as postponing Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen Competition until April 2021, tentatively.

In a statement released by the Miss America Pageant Board of Directors, board chairwoman Shantel Krebs said “The health and safety of our candidates, families, and volunteers is our top priority in making the decision to reschedule/postpone our state competition. We are taking this opportunity to build upon our organization’s 100-year history leading up to our centennial celebration. We are grateful to our many partners and sponsors across the state that have invested in women’s empowerment and scholarship opportunities. We look forward to continuing those partnerships while building new ones for our upcoming competition.”

Miss Delaware officials said Monday that details still need to be finalized on the age-limit restriction for contestants who would have been able to compete in 2020, but not in 2021, and the continuation of current titleholders through the next competition.

Miss Delaware 2019, Hillary May, was awarded over $15,000 in scholarship dollars at her local, state, and national competitions last year and plans to use that assistance to pay for a Master’s of Arts degree in counseling psychology.

