This year’s Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival postponed

REHOBOTH BEACH — This year’s Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival has been postponed over concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The longtime fall music tradition was to be held Oct. 15-18 in venues across the Eastern Sussex beach region..

A statement from festival organizers released Monday said “We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to our incredible fans who have reached out to us over the last few months to check in, but to the music industry who have taken a massive hit and to the artists who love to perform in front of our sold-out crowds.”

It went on to say “We will always put the safety of our fans, artists, volunteers, sponsors and all the production crews that make it happen year after year first, which is why we know this decision had to be made and that it is the right thing to do.”

Proceeds from the event primarily support the Beebe Healthcare Tunnell Cancer Center.

“What stings the most however, is that as a nonprofit organization whose main beneficiary is the team at Beebe (Healthcare), that we have to do this at a time when these frontline heroes need us and all of the support you all show the most,” organizers said.

The festival will take place Oct. 14-17 next year with the same lineup of artists and schedule. All tickets will be honored on the corresponding artist/show dates.

Those artists include Blood, Sweat & Tears, Nick Colionne, Joey Alexander, Marcus Anderson and Mindi Abair.

Those who have purchased tickets to this year’s festival will be receiving an email over the next week with details on options regarding the purchase.

With the festival’s new “Be a Hero” program, there are two ways to join. First, you will have the option to transfer your purchased tickets to 2021. Everything will remain the same; seat, the artist, time and venue with the only change being the dates.

The next option will be to gift a ticket to “a friend, loved one, frontline worker or even a music student of your choice.”

A complete refund is also possible.

For details, visit RehobothJazz.com.