Town of Georgetown urges safety for all during Trick or Treat

GEORGETOWN – Trick or Treat in the Town of Georgetown is Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

And in efforts to keep the community safe while allowing this much-loved Halloween tradition for children to take place during a pandemic, town leaders and police ask for cooperation of residents and participants.

Due to COVID-19, the town is specifically asking those homeowners interested in participating to turn on their porch lights.

Anyone planning to Trick or Treat is asked to respect that if a porch light is on, the home is participating. If a light is not on, the home is not participating.

In addition, apartments/condos should place a sign on their door indicating participation. Again, the town is asking that if a sign is not on the door indicating participation, respect those wishes and do not solicit.

The town continues to urge residents to take personal responsibility during this pandemic. Trick or treaters, as well as residents distributing candy, are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Residents should not allow for the “help yourself” method of candy distribution.

All participants are strongly encouraged to follow safety guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Department of Public Health (DPH) to slow the spread of COVID19.

Recommendations for Trick or Treat are:

• Only share commercially-wrapped food.

• During Trick or Treat, wear plastic disposable gloves and place commercially-wrapped candy into the child’s bucket;

• Disinfect high-touch surfaces, to include doorbells following Trick or Treat;

• Perform at-home self-assessments by taking temperatures and monitoring for symptoms prior to leaving your home;

• Stay home if you are ill to stop infecting others;

• Maintain social distancing of 6-feet away from others outside your family;

• Wear a mask if you cannot physically distance;

• Practice proper hand hygiene;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

• Practice respiratory etiquette by coughing/sneezing into a tissue or your elbow;

• Eliminate unnecessary physical contact;

• Disinfect high-touch surfaces.

The Georgetown Police Department emphasizes the importance of parental involvement, as well as parental monitoring of their subdivision during the designated hours.

Remember to:

• Set a time limit for children to Trick or Treat.

• Accompany small children while trick or treating.

• Remind older children not to take short cuts through backyards.

• Together, map out a safe route so you know where your children will be.

• Remind children not to enter a strange house or car.