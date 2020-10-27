Trunk or Treat events abound this Halloween

For those not as comfortable this year bringing their kids door to door for Halloween, Trunk or Treat events may be just the tickets. Here’s a roundup of some local ones:

FRIDAY

Modern Maturity Center: 4 to 6 p.m., 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover. Featuring treats, raffles, a dance performance by Steppin’ Seniors and visiting animals. Admission is free but reservations are required. Call 734-1200 Ext. 167 to reserve a time slot for your group. Social distancing and masks required.

YMCA: 5:30 p.m., Dover YMCA, S. State St., Dover. Attendees will visit from car to car collecting treats. Costumes encouraged as well as a bag to hold candy and prizes.

Diamond State Pole Buildings: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7288 S. DuPont Highway, Felton. The company will be passing out candy along with C&M Custom Homes. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing for safety.

Camden Moose Lodge: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 760 Moose Lodge Road, Camden. Follow Facebook page for updates.

TLG: 6 to 8 p.m., The Little Gym of Georgetown, 21500 Carmean Way. This event will feature games and treats, including allergy-friendly choices. Set up for social distancing. For more information, call 856-2310.

Infidel Jeepers: 5 to 7 p.m., Concord Pet in Smyrna, 599 Jimmy Drive, to benefit Encore Animal Rescue. There will be goodie bags for dogs and cats with a chance to win a $50 Concord Pet gift card.

First State Community Action Agency: 4 to 6 p.m., Blue Hen Mall parking lot, 655 S. Bay Road. Dover. Kent County Sheriff’s Office handing out candy with games and prizes. Drive-thru event with social distancing.

SATURDAY

Meding’s Seafood: 3 to 9 p.m., 3697 Bay Road, Milford. Car show from 3 to 9 p.m. Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Costumes encouraged.

Spooky Treat Drive-through: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Parking lot at Long Neck Road and School Lane in Long Neck. Local Ladies of Long Neck operating drivethru to pick up a treat bag. Contact Thelma Dickerson (610) 506-7178 if you have questions.

Deepwater Church: 5 to 8 p.m., 107 E. Broad St., Wyoming. Candy will be handed out in the front of the building.

Carlisle Fire Co.: 5 to 8 p.m., 615 NW Front St., Milford. Firefighters will hand out candy to trick or treaters. Hosted by Carlisle Fire Co Ladies Aux.

Blue Hen VFW: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Blue Hen VFW Post 6483, 77 Veterans Circle, Milford. Candy handed out by members and friends.

Ellendale Drive-through Halloween: 6 to 8 p.m., Ellendale Fire Co., 302 Main St., Ellendale. Candy passed into vehicles by volunteers. Back parking lot is entrance to line up.

Trick or Treat and a Movie: 5 p.m., Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1564 S, State St., Dover. Trick or treating in parking lot from 5 to 7 p.m. Movie will be shown at 7 p.m. drive-in style.

Second Street Players: 5 to 8 p.m., Parking lot behind Riverfront Theater in Milford, (accessible from SW Front Street) Second Street Players present a drive-through trick or treat event in the. Costumed actors will deliver treats to vehicles while adhering to safety guidelines (masks and gloves).

Trunk or Treat and Casper: 5 p.m., Lefty’s Alley & Eats, 36450 Plaza Blvd., Lewes. Gates open at 5 p.m. for trunk or treating. The movie “Casper the Friendly Ghost” begins at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit app.locbox.com/campaigns/314290. See details at iloveleftys.com.

Smyrna Wesleyan Church: 5 to 8 p.m., 43 W. Commerce St., Smyrna. Treats given out from car trunks of members in parking lot.

SUNDAY

Anchor Church: Noon to 1:30 p.m., 101 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford. Children can visit decorated car trunks and collect Halloween treats.