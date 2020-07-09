Virtual Easterseals event runs through August

NEW CASTLE — Easterseals will hold an Easterseals/CAI VolleyBACK from COVID virtual event hrough August.

The event will be held in place of the annual Volleyball Challenge and the organization said it will raise funds impacted by the coronavirus emergency. Proceeds will benefit life-changing services for children and adults with disabilities in the local community, according to Easterseals.

“Although we can’t hold the event as planned this year at the 76ers Fieldhouse, the need for the funding that the Volleyball Challenge raises each year is greater than ever,” Easterseals board member Christine Sauers, said in a news release.

A final celebration is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 22 at the Easterseals headquarters at 61 Corporate Circle in New Castle.

The virtual challenge will feature a VolleyBACK from COVID T-shirt for donations of $25 and over, additional prizes and incentives for fundraising and more. Top individual and top team fundraising prizes will be awarded.

For more information, contact Stephanie DiMartine at sdimartine@esdel.org. To join the fundraising efforts or to donate to the event, visit volleyballchallenge.com.