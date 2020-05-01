Virtual show and tell hosted by 2nd Friday of Milford

MILFORD — On Friday, May 8, starting at 7 p.m. the 2nd Friday of Milford program, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church, will have its first virtual program.

The guest speaker will be Barbara Rew of Lewes. Ms. Rew, who deals in antiques of all kinds, including furniture and collectibles, will share her knowledge of the antiques market. Those who wish, are invited to bring an item to share, and the speaker will evaluate the piece and give an idea of its present value.

Send digital photos of your item, especially any identifying stamps, signatures, dates, etc. found on the piece, prior to May 8 so an expert can research the items in advance. This Show-and-Tell program will be experienced virtually using Zoom. If you would like to attend, register by sending an email containing your name, email address, and any photos you wish reviewed to: 2ndFriday.Milford@gmail.com.