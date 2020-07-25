Watermelon and heirloom tomatoes at HLFM

LEWES — Saturday, the Lewes Historical Farmers Market is planning to be at George H.P. Smith Park (Dupont and Johnson avenues). However, customers are advised to watch the HLFM Facebook page for location updates.

In case of rain, the market moves to Richard A. Shields Elementary School parking lot (Savannah Road and Sussex Drive). Delaware watermelon and heirloom tomatoes are now at the Lewes Historical Farmers Market.

Customers can look for peaches, slicing and cherry tomatoes, green beans, radishes, Shishito peppers, red, purple, and white potatoes, garlic, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, kale, carrots, potatoes, beets, CBD oils and bath salts made from organically grown hemp, mushrooms, croissants, baguettes, scones, fruit pies, fresh mozzarella, quiches, milk, butter, Italian ices, ice cream, honey, grass-fed beef, chicken, eggs, blue crabs, freshly roasted coffee, jams and jellies, and much more.

Customers can subscribe to the free market newsletter to see a more specific listing of what’s available by vendor. Email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to receive the newsletter.