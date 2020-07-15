Wheels & Wine Festival at Pizzadili Winery canceled

FELTON — The First State Corvette Club Wheels & Wine Festival and Car Show, set for Sept. 13 at Pizzadili Winery, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the officers of the First State Corvette Club say “Although it is a crucial source of funding for our charity, The Home of the Brave, the health and safety of our attendees, staff and community is paramount.

“Given the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the uncertainty as to where we will be in September and what the state and federal guidelines will be in place at that time, the officers of the First State Corvette Club unanimously decided to cancel the Sept. 13th affair but we will be back next year bigger and better than ever.”

Last year, the festival drew more than 200 cars, over 1,000 spectators with live music, wine tasting and food from Pizzadili.

Next year’s event will be held on Sept. 12, 2021.