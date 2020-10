DOVER — Kent County Theatre Guild will hold the first Whoopee Junior event Sunday at 3 p.m. in the back parking lot of Patchwork Playhouse, 140 Roosevelt Ave., Dover.

During the free event, teens and adults are encouraged to write a play, no longer than 10 minutes, with the theme “Mystery.”

Actors are picked randomly and writers will have two minutes to give actors direction. Social distancing and mask wearing will be adhered to.