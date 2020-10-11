Wild & Scenic Film Festival online this year



BERLIN, Md. — On Thursday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m, Assateague Coastal Trust will livestream the acclaimed Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

This year’s WSFF will look a little different, as a public event will not take place, but tickets will include a six-day on-demand access pass to the full program.

A few of the 17 films being shown this year are:

“Daniel,” a story that follows one man through the Lake Tahoe community as he bikes through town every day, taking care of his environment and warming the hearts of those that pass him by.

“Land Without Evil,” an artistic portrayal of paradise that begs the question, “what is the real paradise that is inside us and lies in the harmony and unity of everything alive?”

“Where The Wild Things Keep Playing,” “an ode to the athlete who relishes in getting dirty, who chuckles after a long day in the mountains, effortlessly glides through the crystal clear waves and most importantly, is unapologetic in pursuing their love of getting rowdy in adventures.”

Tickets and full details are available at www.ActForBays.org/WSFF.