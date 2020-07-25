Wings of Hope Aug. 1 butterfly release modified

REHOBOTH BEACH — The 10th annual Wings of Hope, A butterfly release to benefit the Cancer Support Community Delaware (CSCDE) will be held on Augus 1, starting at 9 a.m. outside of Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center, 18947 John J Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

The event is highlighted by the release of Monarch butterflies in recognition of family, friends, and neighbors throughout Sussex County whose lives have been impacted by cancer. The organization has made changes due to social distancing protocols and are limiting admission to the ceremony to only include those who purchased or are interested in purchasing a live butterfly, as well as sponsors.

They encourage all to support the event and tune in at 10 a.m. for the ceremony and release on Facebook Live @CancerSupportDE or view on the CSCDE website Monday, Aug. 3. Live and seeded butterflies, as well as butterfly masks and event t-shirts are still available for purchase on the website to symbolize the special lives affected by cancer.

Purchases can be picked up in the office prior to the ceremony or mailed, if you plan on attending virtually.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Michelle Mallon at Mmallon@cscde.org, or 995-2850.