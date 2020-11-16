With modifications, Seaford’s annual tree-lighting set for Nov. 30

SEAFORD — A longtime holiday tradition will continue in Seaford, with modifications required during the coronavirus pandemic.



The Gateway Park Committee and the city of Seaford will host the 27th annual Christmas tree-lighting Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Gateway Park.



The rain date is Dec. 4.



Due to COVID-19, this year, there will be no group caroling, live musical performances or the arrival of Santa.



Additionally, all attendees and staff will be required to wear masks and social distance. Hand-sanitizing stations will be provided.

David Genshaw

“The tree-lighting ceremony has been part of my family’s Christmas tradition for many years now, and although this year it will be a little different, it is important to remember the reason for the season,” said Seaford Mayor David Genshaw. “Seaford is blessed, and we have so very much to be grateful for.”



The annual “silver bell” ornament sponsorship will continue. Individuals can sponsor a bell, which includes a handwritten tag in honor of a loved one or a message of their choice. The bells are available for $3, $5 and $10, depending on size. Those sponsoring a bell will receive a set of 3-D glasses (while supplies last) that enhance the tree’s lights.



In the spirit of the holiday season, collection boxes will be available at the event for the city’s community food drive.



Mayor Genshaw is asking the community to support the food drive by donating nonperishable, nonexpired food items to be distributed to those in need through local charities.