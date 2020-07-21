YMCA of Delaware brings back swim lessons

WILMINGTON — The YMCA of Delaware will once again offer swim lessons throughout the state of Delaware. Registration is now open for sessions running through Aug. 22.

Each year, the Y teaches more than one million children in the U.S. and over 12,000 children in Delaware swimming and water safety skills. The YMCA of Delaware will be following state of Delaware guidelines to ensure the health and safety of swimmers and staff. Several changes have been made to aquatics programming including smaller group sizes, updated drop-off and check-in procedures, health and temperature screenings, increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency, and more. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those needing help to cover the costs. Families interested in learning more about Y swim lessons should visit www.ymcade.org/programs/swim.