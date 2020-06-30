Zoo re-opens with a Zoo Members Weekend

SALISBURY, Md. — During the first weekend of re-opening, the Salisbury Zoo will open to Zoo members only on Friday, July 3-Sunday, July 5, 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“We wanted to do something special for our members and this is a way to thank them for their continued support,” said Zoo Director Leonora Dillon. “We will re-open to all zoo visitors the following weekend, Friday, July 10 thru Sunday, July 12, 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. During this phase of re-opening, the Zoo will remain open only on weekends with limited hours, and an attendance cap in place.

Before your visit, check the zoo website and social media platforms to read about the changes that have been made that will affect your trip. As updates occur, they will use these same avenues to inform the community. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Salisbury Zoo or need to renew your membership, you may purchase a membership online at www.salisburyzoo.org prior to the Zoo Members weekend.