Anderson sees unfinished work, seeks re-election to Dover council

DOVER – David Anderson likes to compare serving as a councilman on Dover City Council to being a cook in the middle of making a homemade meal.

That’s the main reason why Councilman Anderson announced on Wednesday that he has filed a nominating petition in seeking re-election to his 4th District council seat. His petition has been received and verified by the city clerk.

“One of the great honors of my life is to be able to serve,” Councilman Anderson said. “Quite frankly, we have a lot of things that are in-process that I think are going to make the lives of the people of this city better, and I think leaving them halfway done would be like pulling bread from the oven half-baked.”

Mr. Anderson joins Gerald Rocha Sr. (1st District), Bill Hare (2nd District) and Fred Neil (3rd District) as candidates who are officially seeking re-election in the 2021 Dover Municipal Election that will be held on April 20.

New political newcomer LaVaughn McCutchen recently filed a nominating petition to run for the Dover City Council at-large seat that is currently held by Tim Slavin, who has said he will not be pursuing re-election.

The filing and petition deadline for candidates interested in running in the Dover Municipal Election is Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

Mr. Anderson was first elected to Dover City Council in May 2011. This year marks a decade he will have served on council.

Besides representing his constituents in the 4th District, Councilman Anderson is chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Community Enhancement Committee, one of Dover’s Committee of the Whole Subcommittees.

He is also a member of the Construction and Property Maintenance Code Board of Appeals; Downtown Dover Partnership Board of Directors; General Employee Pension Plan Board; Kent Economic Partnership Board of Directors (Voting Liaison Member) and Police Pension Plan – Retirement Committee.

Councilman Anderson said the city is hard at work on many pivotal issues that he would like to see to their completion.

“We have a lot of things in the last three years that have gotten underway,” he said. “I obviously want to see the Master Park Plan through. I want to see implemented the Diversity Inclusion Study. I want to obviously keep that focus on jobs and economic development and making sure our businesses stay here – small and large.

“Plus, we need to keep the spending under control and make sure we implement the community policing, the (police) body cameras, and the increased, but properly deployed, police force. We’ve started a lot of things in the last few years and I want to them through to the end.”