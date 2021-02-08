Arndt has eyes on vacated 3rd District Dover council seat

DOVER — Tricia Arndt has served the city of Dover as a member of its Utility Committee and as current chair of the Silver Lake Commission.



Now, Ms. Arndt is hoping to take her involvement a step further after she filed a nominating petition Friday for the 3rd District seat on Dover City Council, vacated in December by Scott Cole after he moved to Smyrna.



So far, she is the only candidate who has filed to run for the 3rd District special term, which is for two years, the remaining length of Mr. Cole’s term. Her petition has been received and verified by the city clerk.



Ms. Arndt has not previously held any public office, but she thinks it is time.



“I am an active volunteer for downtown (Dover) revitalization efforts and have been appointed to positions by the mayor and council, but have not yet held public office,” said Ms. Arndt, who has lived in Dover for 15 years. “I love Dover’s small-town charm, historic buildings, numerous parks and the surrounding rural landscapes.



“I believe the biggest issues facing Dover are the same issues happening in small towns everywhere — economic decline, struggling small businesses and addiction.”



Ms. Arndt joins another political newcomer, LaVaughn McCutchen, in trying to secure a Dover City Council seat this spring.



Mr. McCutchen is the only candidate who has filed to run for the at-large seat currently held by Tim Slavin, who has said he will not be pursuing reelection.



The filing and petition deadline for candidates interested in running in the Dover municipal election is Friday at 4:30 p.m.



Gerald Rocha Sr. (1st District), Council President Bill Hare (2nd District), Fred Neil (3rd District) and David Anderson (4th District) are all officially seeking reelection April 20.



Ms. Arndt said she sees numerous ways that citizens of Dover can work together and improve the livability and image of the city.



“I think we need an ‘all hands on deck’ approach, and by that, I mean coming together as a community to support and lift each other up,” said Ms. Arndt. “Help your neighbor, take pride in your neighborhood, support small businesses, volunteer if you are able and participate in community events.



“Dover can thrive if its residents, city government, mayor and council work together to address tough social issues and find solutions that are equitable for all.”