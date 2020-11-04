Associated Press declares Carney, Coons win reelection in Delaware

DOVER (AP) — Democratic incumbent John Carney defeated Republican challenger Julianne Murray on Tuesday to win a second term as Delaware’s governor.

Carney enjoyed voter registration numbers that heavily favor Democrats in thwarting Murray’s bid Tuesday.

The race was seen partly as a referendum on Carney’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. His closures and restrictions on businesses led to thousands of Delawareans losing their jobs and filing unemployment claims in record-shattering numbers. Murray sued Carney herself over a ban on short-term rentals he imposed early in the virus outbreak. The lawsuit remains pending in federal court.

Carney has defended his actions and said he will continue to work to protect Delawareans from COVID-19. He also has pledged to address racial justice issues, strengthen public schools and improve Delaware’s infrastructure.

Also, Democratic incumbent Chris Coons defeated Republican challenger Lauren Witzke on Tuesday to win reelection to the U.S. Senate in Delaware.

The win comes 10 years after Coons won a special election to fill the Senate seat once held by Joe Biden. He was reelected to a full term in 2014 with almost 56% of the vote.

Witzke is a conservative activist and political newcomer who soundly defeated the Delaware GOP’s endorsed candidate in the Republican primary but found herself fighting both Coons and fellow Republicans because of her statements and background.

Witzke has defended the neo-fascist Proud Boys and previously promoted the baseless, far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. She also drew fire for an anti-abortion post on Facebook celebrating the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.