Baull retains mayor’s post in Dagsboro for 2020

Dagsboro town council members Brian Baull and Theresa Ulrich, two of the three winners in Dagsboro’s Dec. 7 election, are sworn in for their next term at the Dec. 16 meeting. Also sworn in was Patrick Miller. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe )

DAGSBORO – The mayoral post in the town of Dagsboro is not changing hands for 2020.

Town council colleagues Theresa Ulrich, William Chandler III and Patrick Miller cast support for Brian Baull, who at the Dec. 16 meeting was chosen town mayor at council’s annual reorganization for a fourth consecutive year.

M. Miller seconded Mr. Chandler’s nomination of Mr. Baull for mayor.

“I agree,” said Mr. Ulrich.

“I will accept that nomination,” said Mayor Baull.

Councilman Norwood Truitt did not attend the meeting due to his work commitment.

Mr. Miller, Ms. Ulrich and Mayor Baull, the three winners in the four-person municipal election held Dec. 7, were sworn in by town solicitor Greg Morris at the start of Monday’s meeting. Their council terms are for two years.

Mr. Baull and Ms. Ulrich are beginning their fourth terms on town council. Mr. Miller joined the council in 2015.

In other reorganization, Mr. Miller was selected vice mayor for a second year, Ms. Ulrich was voted secretary/treasurer and Mr. Truitt was chosen assistant secretary/treasurer.