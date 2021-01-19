Biden salutes Delaware in farewell

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Maj. Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/ Reserve Center in New Castle on Tuesday, prior to his departure to Washington for his inauguration. (Delaware State News/Noah Zucker)

NEW CASTLE — President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday bid farewell to his adopted home state of Delaware from a National Guard training center named after his late son, Beau.

President-elect Biden took the stage in front of a crowd of a few dozen around 1:45 p.m.

“I’m proud to be a son of Delaware,” he said. “Don’t tell me things can’t change. They can, and they do. That’s America, and that’s Delaware.”

President-elect Biden said the state has “great opportunities. Delaware has taught us that anything is possible.”

The president-elect made sure to honor his late son Tuesday.

“I’m even more proud to be standing here, doing this for Maj. Beau Biden,” who died in 2015, he said.

By 2:10, the Biden camp disembarked for the president-elect’s trip to Washington, D.C., where he will be inaugurated Wednesday.

The inauguration will begin at noon. It will be broadcast on all major networks and can be streamed at bideninaugural.org/watch.