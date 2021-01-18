Biden to honor COVID-19 victims prior to inauguration

WASHINGTON — On the night before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, the Presidential Inauguration Committee will hold a memorial to honor the 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States.



“The memorial will feature the lighting … at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and hundreds of towns, cities, tribes, landmarks, and communities all across the country have committed to joining the tribute in a national moment of unity,” a press release from the PIC said.



At that moment, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, facilities like the Empire State Building in New York and the Space Needle in Seattle will be illuminated, as communities across the nation come together virtually to honor the deceased.



At the Lincoln Memorial, the president-elect will be joined by Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, the first African American cardinal in the Roman Catholic Church, who will deliver the invocation.



Acclaimed gospel singer Yolanda Adams will also be there to perform “Hallelujah,” and Lori Marie Key, a nurse from Michigan, will sing “Amazing Grace.”

Tony Allen

“The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey — one that renews its commitment to honor its fallen and rise toward greater heights in their honor,” said Tony Allen, CEO of the PIC and the president of Delaware State University.



“In that spirit, it is important that we pay tribute to those we have lost — and their families — and come together to unite our country, contain this virus and rebuild our nation,” he said.