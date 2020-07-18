Big money for Coons ahead of Sept. primary challenge

DOVER — U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, who is facing a primary challenge from his left, had about $3.12 million left in his campaign account as of June 30.

Chris Coons

According to campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission last week, Sen. Coons collected $659,000 in the second quarter of 2020, while spending $373,000. A Democrat voted in to the Senate in a 2010 special election and reelected four years later, he is being challenged by Jess Scarane in Sept. 15’s primary election.

Sen. Coons, who had $2.65 million in his campaign account at the end of 2019, pulled in $521,000 in January, February and March. So far this year, he’s received about $781,000 in donations from individuals and $406,000 in contributions from political action committees.

Ms. Scarane received $84,000 worth of donations in the second quarter and spent $39,000. Added to the $53,000 she raised in the first three months of the year, she was left with $130,000 on hand.

All her contributions have been from individuals.

Among the two Republicans hoping to win the Senate seat, Lauren Witzke leads Jim DeMartino in fundraising.

Ms. Witzke received almost $88,000 in donations in the second quarter and spent $77,000. She had $18,000 left.

Mr. DeMartino raised close to $11,000 and spent $9,300 from April to the end of June. He’s also loaned himself almost $22,000, giving him $23,000 on hand.

Both Ms. Witzke and Mr. DeMartino saw their contributions come solely from individuals.

In the House, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who does not have a primary, had $450,000 on hand. She raised $189,000 in the second quarter and spent $73,000, not counting $30,000 worth of payments to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Her donations included $79,000 from individuals and $110,000 from political action committees.

Among the two Republican hopefuls for that seat, there is no campaign finance data available for Matthew Morris, while Lee Murphy, who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the same office in 2018, raised close to $14,000 and spent $15,000. He had nearly $16,000 left as of June 30.

Of his donations, $1,300 worth are listed as coming from PACs.

Sen. Coons is heavily favored in both the primary and general contests, while Rep. Blunt Rochester has a commanding advantage in November’s election. Delaware has had an all-Democratic congressional delegation for the past decade.

Campaign finance reports for other state offices are not due for another month.